Work for more food production amid looming crisis, PM Hasina urges BCL members

Bangladesh

31 August, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 03:34 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of her ruling Awami League, to work on boosting food production in the country as the world might face a deeper food crisis.

"If needed, our Chhatra League will have to help farmers plant paddy seedlings as they did in harvesting paddy (during the Covid-19 period)," she said.   

The premier was addressing a discussion organised by BCL at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here to mark the National Mourning Day of 15 August, the day the country's architect Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with most members of his family in 1975.

Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, asked every BCL member to plant trees massively besides cultivating crops and thus increase food production in their respective village home and place of living – it may be a hostel or educational institute.

This is needed as the world might witness a dire situation and the foods might not be purchased despite having money.

"So, we will have to produce our own foods," she added.

The premier also asked the BCL members to exercise austerity in the use of electricity, water and fuels amid the world economic crisis.

The premier also unveiled BCL's two publications -- "Matribhumi" and "Joy Bangla" -- at the event.

BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy presided over the function, moderated by its General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

Dhaka University BCL president Sanjit Chandra Das and its general secretary Saddam Hossain, Dhaka South City BCL president Mehdi Hasan and its general secretary Jubair Ahmed, Dhaka North City BCL president Ibrahim Hossain and its general secretary Saidur Rahman Hridoy spoke at the discussion.    

