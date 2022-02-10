Work collectively for continuation of country’s development: PM to Ansar

Work collectively for continuation of country’s development: PM to Ansar

BSS
10 February, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 01:13 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) personnel to make collective efforts for continuing the pace of advancement to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country by 2041.

"I want all of you to work together to keep running the country's development spree," she said in her address as the chief guest at the 42nd Ansar and VDP National Rally-2022.

She virtually joined the rally held at Ansar and VDP's academy in Shafipur of Gazipur from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.

She said that Bangladesh's per capita income and GDP have increased and its economy has strengthened despite the Covid-19 pandemic stalling the global economy.

"You [Ansar members] have significant contributions to each of the fronts [growth in per capita income and GDP and other economical sides]. We want all of you to work collectively," she continued.
 
Mentioning that peace is a prerequisite for development, the prime minister said members of Ansar and VDP have been working to ensure tranquility referring to their engagement in mega projects like the Padma Bridge, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Karnaphuli Tunnel, metro rails and others.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md Akhter Hossain spoke on the occasion while Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem gave the welcome address.  

On behalf of the prime minister, the home minister handed over different medals to 162 Ansar members for their outstanding contribution to their respective fields.

The premier also witnessed a spectacular parade of a smartly-turned out contingent of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP.

