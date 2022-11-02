Work to change people's fate with patriotism: PM to BCS officers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the newly appointed Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) officers to devote themselves to changing the lives of the people.

"I urge the new officers to work to change people's lives with patriotism," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a function at BCS Administration Academy in Dhaka on the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 124th, 125th and 126th Law and Administration training course on Wednesday.

She reminded all that there was no Bangalee in the posts of secretary, general and major general, rather only a colonel during the Pakistan period.

"You [government officers] have to remember that now we can make everything after the country has become independent," she said.

She urged the fresh officers to devote themselves to the welfare of the country and its people citing that her government's only target is to give the people a decent and improved life.

The prime minister said the new officers can play a great role in ensuring the overall development of those particular areas in which they are working by taking well-thought-out plans.

She reminded the fresher that a country needs to concentrate on developing the communication, health, agriculture, education, and power systems to build it as a developed and prosperous one alongside taking welfare programmes for the betterment of its people.

"I believe our new officers will take measures in line with that," she added.

The prime minister later distributed certificates among 103 BCS officers upon completion of their five-month-long law and administration training courses.

The trainees of each bath also separately joined photo sessions with the prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina earlier unveiled the plaque of the Bangabandhu Study Centre at the BCS Administration Academy.

She also unveiled the cover of an edition of her speeches at the Law and Administration training courses at different times, titled "Bhashon Sangkolon."

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, its Senior Secretary K M Ali Azam and Rector (Secretary) of the BCS Administration Academy Mominur Rashid Amin spoke at the function.

Of the trainees, Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Tania Tabassum and Farhana Nasrin expressed their feelings at the function.

A video documentary on the BCS Administration Academy was also screened at the function.