Work carefully for Ctg port's overall security: State Minister for Shipping

In the backdrop of BM Container Depot fire, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has urged all concerned to work carefully for the overall security of Chattogram Port.

"Chattogram port is the gateway to progress and development of Bangladesh. It is one of the leading craftsmen in building a developed Bangladesh. If you can make it questionable; If its activities can be slowed down, the development activities will be stopped. And conspiracies in this regard are not left untried," said the state minister while addressing a meeting with the officials at Chattogram Port on Monday (6 June).

He noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the Patenga Container Terminal here and lay the foundation stone of the Bay Terminal soon.

Everyone should be careful so that all those activities are not interrupted, he cautioned all.

He asked the port officials to be extra careful and work with more courage and caution to maintain overall security of the port.

"You have dealt with minor accidents at the port. Be more careful about overall security," he said.

Among the others, the Chairman of the port Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, admin member Zafar Ilam, Traffic Director Enamul Karim, Security Director Ariful Islam and General Secretary of the Port Employees Council Nayebul Islam Fatik were present at the meeting.