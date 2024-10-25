Won’t tolerate any attack on media, freedom of expression: Mahfuj Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
25 October, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:58 am

Related News

Won’t tolerate any attack on media, freedom of expression: Mahfuj Alam

Mahfuj also said the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, is now banned and there are legal barriers to its publicity through the media.

UNB
25 October, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:58 am
Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam on Thursday (24 October) said the interim government would not tolerate any attacks on the media and freedom of expression.

At a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, he clarified the government's position on media freedom, warning that legal steps would be taken against anyone trying to hurt the media freedom.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a warning that necessary action would be taken if any media organisation came under attack.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ministry expressed serious concern over reports of plans to lay siege to and threats aimed at certain media outlets in Bangladesh.

The interim government, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding media freedom, strongly condemned the threats and any attempts to intimidate the press.

"If such incidents occur, those responsible will face legal consequences," the statement emphasised.

Mahfuj also said the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, is now banned and there are legal barriers to its publicity through the media.

He urged journalists to keep this in mind, to avoid playing any role in the publicity of the "terrorist organisation" through their media outlets.

At the briefing, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said though BCL has been banned as a terrorist organization, no such decision has been taken regarding its parent organization Awami League, or any other organization.

There is also no initiative to confiscate the assets of the banned organization for now, she mentioned.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present.

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam / Bangladesh / attack on media

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos