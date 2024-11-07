'Won't tolerate any attack on media': CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul

The interim government is fully committed to press freedom and will not tolerate any attack against any newspaper, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today (7 November).

Speaking at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, he also mentioned that several journalists had intentionally spread misinformation, adding, "We are not taking any action against them. We are fully committed to press freedom."

The press secretary said no newspaper, television, or news website has been shut down since the formation of the interim government.

He asserted, "We will not tolerate any attack on any newspaper."

Shafiqul Alam also stated no media outlet has received any calls from intelligence agencies regarding any news during the interim government's tenure.

"We haven't told any media to remove or publish any news. We haven't said that you can't discuss it in a talk show or assign it as an assignment," he added.

Mentioning that intelligence agencies had a habit of calling media outlets over the past 15 years, Shafiqul Alam said, "If we thought any news was wrong, we politely and humbly said that this news is wrong, please check it."

When asked about the recent cancellation of accreditation for some journalists, he said, "The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has done this. They must have had a reason. For the past 15 years, many journalists have been the voice of authoritarianism.

"They have created a ground for suppressing others. Many journalists have incited violence. These should be investigated."

The press secretary further said, "We are not doing anything to curtail press freedom. Many newspapers and televisions have supported authoritarianism. We are not saying anything to them. Everyone wants press freedom and institutionalisation of media in Bangladesh."

Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir also were present at the conference.

Expressing deep concern, the Editors' Council recently said that press freedom in the country is still under attack from certain quarters of society despite the interim government's promises to uphold it.

Some of the country's leading print media offices have faced threats of assault and siege, according to a press release issued by the council's President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

Responding to a question, Deputy Press Secretary Azad said the government saw the Editors' Council statement and reviewed that.

He said the government is seriously looking into the issues and is committed to do whatever necessary if anyone faces any problem.

The press secretary said the government will make a documentation on the expenditure of public and private money in the name of "Mujib Borsho" to find out how much money was wasted.

A decision has been taken in this regard, he said while briefing the meeting on the outcome of the Advisory Council's meeting held with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair.