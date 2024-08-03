Won't return home until govt falls: Charmonai Pir

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 07:07 pm

Related News

Won't return home until govt falls: Charmonai Pir

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 07:07 pm
Won&#039;t return home until govt falls: Charmonai Pir

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Ameer and Charmonai Pir Syed Faizul Karim has said his party activists will not leave the streets until the current government resigns.

"Build a movement in every district and upazila of the country and take to the streets. I will not return home until the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government," he said while speaking at a rally organised by the IAB in front of the National Press Club today (3 August). 

Earlier, a procession from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque took position in front of the press club.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have been with the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in the past, we are still there, and we will be in the future. This movement does not belong to any individual group. This movement is the movement of the people…No more dialogue with [prime minister] Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina's resignation is the only way now."

We are just now waiting for news that Sheikh Hasina resigned. The movement will continue until then."

At this time, he announced a fresh programme on Monday (5 August) at 10am at  Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital. He urged people of all classes to participate.

 

Top News

Islami Andolan Bangladesh / protest / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos