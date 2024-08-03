Won't return home until govt falls: Charmonai Pir

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Ameer and Charmonai Pir Syed Faizul Karim has said his party activists will not leave the streets until the current government resigns.

"Build a movement in every district and upazila of the country and take to the streets. I will not return home until the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government," he said while speaking at a rally organised by the IAB in front of the National Press Club today (3 August).

Earlier, a procession from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque took position in front of the press club.

"We have been with the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in the past, we are still there, and we will be in the future. This movement does not belong to any individual group. This movement is the movement of the people…No more dialogue with [prime minister] Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina's resignation is the only way now."

We are just now waiting for news that Sheikh Hasina resigned. The movement will continue until then."

At this time, he announced a fresh programme on Monday (5 August) at 10am at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital. He urged people of all classes to participate.