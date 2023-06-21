Won't lease out St Martin's Island to hold on to power: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 04:15 pm

Related News

Won't lease out St Martin's Island to hold on to power: PM Hasina

“I will not allow anyone to play with the fate of my countryman and use our land to attack others,” PM Hasina said.

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 04:15 pm
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League does not believe in power which requires compromising the sovereignty of the country and its people.

"I don't want to return to power by leasing St Martin's Island," she said on Wednesday (21 June) while addressing the press about the outcome of her recent visits to Switzerland and Qatar.

"I will not allow anyone to play with the fate of my countryman and use our land to attack others. I am not one of those who will lease our country or St Martin's Island in order to come to power," she said.

The prime minister, however, did not explain or mention any name seeking to take the lease of Siant Martin Island.

"We want peace. But we won't allow anyone to take advantage of our country."

The premier further called on the countrymen to evaluate how Bangladesh has changed in the last 14.5 years - in terms of the country's image, prestige, growth, development, competency and self-sufficiency – instead of paying heed to propaganda.

US wants to make Bangladesh playground to dominate India: Inu

She said, "I believe in the power of the people. Now they will decide who has the ability to help Bangladesh successfully graduate from a least developed country [LDC] to a developing one by 2026."

The premier stressed the importance of establishing a foreign policy based on peace and said her government is working to establish bilateral ties with both the East and the West.

"When the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said Bangladesh will be the Switzerland of the East, he meant a country connected with all and known for its neutrality and advocacy in global peacekeeping. Therefore, our foreign policy dictum has been inspired and curated in line with his famous stance "Friendship to all, malice towards none." 

Top News

Bangladesh / PM Hasia / PM Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Press conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

6h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

4h | TBS Today
How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

6h | TBS Stories
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions