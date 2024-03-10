Women's role in decision-making stressed for demographic dividends

In spite of the increasing participation of women across various sectors, their representation in decision-making remains significantly behind, speakers at a panel discussion said today (10 March).

They also emphasised the need to enhance women's technical knowledge, efficiency, and financial sector involvement for inclusive development.

The panellists made these observations at a seminar on "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress" organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (Amchem) at a city hotel.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni was the chief guest at the seminar. Other panel discussants were Deputy Chief of Mission and Acting Ambassador of the US Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Nafiza Shyama, Founder and Managing Partner of SBK Tech Ventures Sonia Bashir Kabir, and Managing Director of FCB Bitopi Sarah Ali.

The event was moderated by Rubaba Daula, executive member of AmCham and Oracle Corporation country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, with Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of AmCham, delivering the welcome speech.

Highlighting the critical role of women in decision-making, the speakers pointed out that increasing women's involvement could lead to demographic dividends.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni acknowledged the prevailing gender gap in politics, stressing the need for faster change despite women holding key positions in the government.

The minister further said, "When conceding women in political leadership, they ask a question about her eligibility and potentiality, capability and capacities, but when choosing a man they do not question his eligibility and potentiality, capability and capacities."

The speakers also addressed challenges in women's empowerment, with the social welfare minister Dipu Moni highlighting the persistently high maternal mortality rate due to women's limited decision-making power in some families.

US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission Helen LaFave emphasised the US government's commitment to advancing women's economic empowerment globally and underscored the importance of diversity and inclusion. She acknowledged women's significant contributions to the garment industry and called for increased empowerment in other sectors, particularly in decision-making roles.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed highlighted the direct link between women's empowerment and inclusive economic growth. Despite advancements in recent decades, global challenges like the pandemic, climate issues, and inflation pose obstacles to women's empowerment and gender equality.

Nafiza Shyama emphasised recognizing women's contributions in housework and urged women to enhance their skills for workplace recognition. Sonia Bashir Kabir highlighted the role of technology in elevating women's positions, emphasising the need to increase skills. Sarah Ali called for reducing discrimination through positive attitude promotion and recognizing women as role models in various sectors, with media and advertising playing a pivotal role in this regard.