Women's role in decision-making stressed for demographic dividends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 09:22 pm

Related News

Women's role in decision-making stressed for demographic dividends

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 09:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In spite of the increasing participation of women across various sectors, their representation in decision-making remains significantly behind, speakers at a panel discussion said today (10 March).

They also emphasised the need to enhance women's technical knowledge, efficiency, and financial sector involvement for inclusive development.

The panellists made these observations at a seminar on "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress" organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (Amchem) at a city hotel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni was the chief guest at the seminar. Other panel discussants were Deputy Chief of Mission and Acting Ambassador of the US Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Nafiza Shyama, Founder and Managing Partner of SBK Tech Ventures Sonia Bashir Kabir, and Managing Director of FCB Bitopi Sarah Ali.

The event was moderated by Rubaba Daula, executive member of AmCham and Oracle Corporation country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, with Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of AmCham, delivering the welcome speech.

Highlighting the critical role of women in decision-making, the speakers pointed out that increasing women's involvement could lead to demographic dividends.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni acknowledged the prevailing gender gap in politics, stressing the need for faster change despite women holding key positions in the government.

The minister further said, "When conceding women in political leadership, they ask a question about her eligibility and potentiality, capability and capacities, but when choosing a man they do not question his eligibility and potentiality, capability and capacities."

The speakers also addressed challenges in women's empowerment, with the social welfare minister Dipu Moni highlighting the persistently high maternal mortality rate due to women's limited decision-making power in some families.

US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission Helen LaFave emphasised the US government's commitment  to advancing women's economic empowerment globally and underscored the importance of diversity and inclusion. She acknowledged women's significant contributions to the garment industry and called for increased empowerment in other sectors, particularly in decision-making roles.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed highlighted the direct link between women's empowerment and inclusive economic growth. Despite advancements in recent decades, global challenges like the pandemic, climate issues, and inflation pose obstacles to women's empowerment and gender equality.

Nafiza Shyama emphasised recognizing women's contributions in housework and urged women to enhance their skills for workplace recognition. Sonia Bashir Kabir highlighted the role of technology in elevating women's positions, emphasising the need to increase skills. Sarah Ali called for reducing discrimination through positive attitude promotion and recognizing women as role models in various sectors, with media and advertising playing a pivotal role in this regard.

AmChem / demographic dividend / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

3h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

8h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

14h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

1h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

3h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

3h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

4h | Videos