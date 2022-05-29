Women's futsal tournament held in Chittagong

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 09:00 pm
On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Joy Bangla Award holder organisation- "Youth's Voice", a voluntary wing of Youth Worldwide Foundation, has arranged Women Futsal Tournament for the first time in Chittagong.

The tournament was arranged in association with Safepad Bangladesh on Saturday 28th may, at Chattra Turf.

Female students from multiple universities like, Chittagong University, Asian University for Women, Chittagong Independent University, East Delta University, and International Islamic University- took part in the tournament, reads a press release.

All participants received gift hampers from Safepad Bangladesh and the Champion Team received prize money of Tk5,000. The main goals behind this initiative were to break the stigma and to create awareness about menstruation through women empowerment and engaging women into games and sports.

The chief guest of the event was Tahmid Kamal Chowdhury; Chief Executive Officer at Safepad Bangladesh and Chairman of Youth Worldwide Foundation. Besides, the organisation's Vice Chairman- Rakibul Hasan and the Director- Mutasim Akil were also present there.

The cordinator of the event Ifaz Alam said, "For a very long time in our society, discussions about menstruation had been labelled as a taboo. As a result numerous women in our country had been facing physical difficulties but they can't ask for help. So we're trying our best to break these taboos by spreading awareness and creating an easier lifestyle for women in our country."

