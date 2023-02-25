Women will have no freedom if BNP goes to power: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said if BNP goes to power, they will turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan and the women will have no freedom.

"If BNP goes to power, they will turn freedom fighters as razakars. Razakars will become freedom fighters. Razakars will be given Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak. Women's condition will be as like as those in Afghanistan. They can't study at university," he said.

Quader was addressing a public rally at Talimpur-Telihati High School ground at Bhangar Haat in Sadullapur union under Kotalipara upazila in the district. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the rally as the chief guest. Kotalipara upazila unit AL president Bhabendra Nath Biswas chaired it.

The AL general secretary said if BNP goes to power, women will not get jobs and they will have to stay confined within four walls of house wearing burkha.

Because, BNP does political politics with those who want to turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan, he said.

"BNP is a trustworthy shelter to communalism and militancy. They kill people in arson attack and they torch schools. The ringleaders of this arson terrorism will be allowed to go to power again," he said.

Describing the incumbent government as a minority-friendly one, he urged the minority community people not to be worried and keep trust in Sheikh Hasina.

As long as Sheikh Hasina remains in power, the minority communities have nothing to fear, he said.

He said the minority rights which are yet to be implemented will be implemented if Sheikh Hasina remains in power.

Quader said if BNP comes to power, Joy Bangla slogan and 7 March speech of Bangabandhu will be banned.

"BNP should be resisted as they are enemy of the independence and Joy Bangla," he added.

Quader said BNP has now lost its way as they are holding street march stepping away from their mass-movement programme. Actually, BNP's journey of fall has begun, he said.

He said if BNP doesn't join elections, they will have no existence as the people are not with BNP.