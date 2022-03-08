Women should be aware about hormonal disease: Experts

Health experts have urged women in the country to be aware of hormonal diseases as it affects their life, reproductive ability, mood and mental condition and safe motherhood.

Though the hormonal diseases are more prevalent in women, Bangladeshi women are not aware enough about this, said experts, at a seminar of Women's Health Task Force of Bangladesh Endocrine Society on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

The speakers said in Bangladesh women`s health largely means "girlish" condition, but any disease which affects men, also can affect women. For example, diabetes or obesity do not have any gender difference, but the outcome is different in men and women.

In diabetes, lifestyle modification, regular exercise, use of insulin or drugs and regular health checkups are needed, which vary between men and women in our society.

So women need to be educated, empowered and aware about their health conditions, not only during childbirth, but throughout their life, the experts added.

In the event, Dr Rushda Sharmin and Dr Sharmin Chowdhury presented papers on Hyperglycemia in pregnancy and Thyroid Disorders in different ages of women respectively.

In the panel of experts, discussion was done by eminent Endocrinologists Dr Sultana Matufa Shefin, Dr Tanjina Hossain and Dr Marufa Mustari.

The Female Endocrinologists of the country took the initiative to conduct research, awareness programme and evidence based planning on hormonal diseases of women in Bangladesh.

Eminent researcher of Diabetes and Endocrine disease in the country Professor Emiratus Hajera Mahtab was awarded in the programme.

Prof SM Ashrafuzzaman, the president of Bangladesh Endocrine Society, spoke at the programme.

The seminar was chaired by Dr Faria Afsana, the vice president of BES and Convenor of Women's Health Task Force.