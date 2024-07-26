Women prioritise digital work for managing responsibilities, men for higher income: Study

With booming gig economy, it has been observed that there is a difference in motivation for increasing digital work among men and women.

"Women tend to prioritise digital work options for managing multiple responsibilities, while men are often driven by the potential for higher income," according to a study published yesterday (25 July).

The study titled "Gender differences in job satisfaction among gig workers in Bangladesh" explores the sex-disaggregated evidence regarding platform usage, employment characteristics, and working motivations and satisfaction.

Gig work is characterized by its temporary nature and lack of long-term employment relationships.

This digital economy significantly contributes to the global economy. The estimated market value of the digital workplace in 2024 is approximately $50.19 billion, according to the Digital Workplace Global Market Report.

The digital revolution blessed women in developing countries with increased employment prospects, economic security, and empowerment, reads the report.

The platforms allow women to overcome cultural, social, and mobility restrictions. By utilizing digital marketplaces, women get greater flexibility and job satisfaction, enabling them to better manage their personal and professional life, even with family duties.

This advantage has a tremendous effect on the economy, enabling many female entrepreneurs to contribute directly to the country's economic growth. If the trend continues, increasing numbers of women will view digital work as a viable career choice, reads the study.

However, existing gender inequalities in access to resources and services hinder women from maximizing their prospects from entering to staying in the digital workforce.

According to the Global System for Mobile Communications Consumer Survey 2023, Bangladesh exhibited a 20% gender gap in mobile ownership and a 40% gender gap in mobile internet adoption. Similarly, the majority of women still lack digital skills, study shows.

There is, however, a considerable measure of debate over how the growth of idiosyncratic work and the digitization of the workforce will influence gender imbalance in pay and career trajectories.

According to data on occupational categories from online hiring platforms, women were considerably less likely to be hired for male-typed positions (e.g., software development) than equally competent men candidates.

Gender-wise engagement in digital platforms

Fiverr and Upwork were the most widely used digital platforms among gig workers, accounting for 42.66 and 39.73% of respondents, respectively. Gender inequalities were apparent with around 50% of women preferring Fiverr and 42% of men preferring Upwork over other markets, according to study reports.

Around 19.41% of respondents reported that Freelancer was the third most popular digital platform for gig workers. Guru.com, PeoplePerHour, Designhill, and 99Designs were the least commonly used platforms for gig work in Bangladesh. The survey revealed significant gender variations in platform use. Men were most likely to use Upwork, while women were more likely to use Fiverr. Freelancer was used by 21.49% of men compared to 16.92% of women, a significant difference (4.57%, p < 0.10).

After Freelancer, men were much more likely to be employed in Guru.com (15.29 vs. 3.48%) and PeoplePerHour (10.74 vs. 4.98%), both of which were statistically different from women.

About 38% of men and 30% of women in the study areas of Bangladesh reported working on multiple platforms. They were usually less-experienced workers who had difficulty obtaining projects on a single platform, as well as graphic designers who routinely participated in contests across many platforms.

According to Churchill and Craig7, and King-Dejardin52, women benefited economically by sustaining their means of sustenance or by supporting them in becoming self-employed and relieving financial strain on their families.

However, Galperin24 and Ticona and Mateescu60 mentioned the prevalent gender stereotypes in the gig economy continue to hold women back in contravention of SDG 5.b, which promotes women's empowerment through technology access.