Women MPs demand immediate amendment of Tobacco Act

Women members of the Bangladesh National Parliament demanded the swift approval of a draft amendment to the Tobacco Control Act, which aims to establish a tobacco-free country by 2040.

The demand was made during a view exchange meeting, organised by Nari Maitree, held at the ICT Software Technology Park in Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

Participants at the event said despite some steps taken by the government to control tobacco, Bangladesh still has the highest rate of tobacco use among the South Asian countries.

Realising these harmful aspects of tobacco, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced to make Bangladesh tobacco-free by 2040, they added.

Aroma Dutta MP, said at the event, "Studies have shown that women in Bangladesh use smokeless tobacco more than men, which exposes them to various complex diseases, including mouth cancer, heart attacks, and strokes."

"Moreover, tobacco use during pregnancy leads to abortions and maternal deaths. To safeguard women's health, we demand the swift passage of the draft amendment to the existing tobacco control law," she said.

Nasima Begum, chief guest at the event and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, stated, "Urgent amendments to the existing tobacco control laws are necessary to protect everyone from the harmful effects of tobacco."

The event was presided over by Shaheen Akhtar Dolly, executive director of Nari Maitree.

Shabnam Jahan Shila, Aroma Dutta, Lutfun Nesa Khan, Adiba Anjum Mita, Umme Fatema Najma Begum, former MP Shirin Naeem Poonam, and Saidur Rahman, additional secretary of the Department of Health Services, were present at the event.