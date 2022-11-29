Women journalists less than 10% in Bangladesh: Swedish Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
29 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:29 pm

Representation of woman journalists in the Bangladeshi media is less than 10% and the situation must change, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde has said.

"In the media, representation of all is very important. However, it has been found that women journalists are less than 10% in Bangladesh," Alexandra Berg said at the closing ceremony of the 16-day campaign against gender-based violence in the capital titled 'Bangladesh Media Landscape and Gender Equality'.

"Equal importance to men and women is one of the most important aspects of democracy. If everyone's words are not heard equally in the media, then it should be understood that the media is not doing its job properly," he said.

Management and Resources Development Initiative and Media Studies and Journalism department of ULab university jointly organised the campaign with support of the Swedish and Netherlands embassy. 

The Swedish ambassador called upon to change the situation. He also said that media should come forward to create awareness on gender equality. At the same time, 'gender stereotyping' should be stopped in the media and it should be a platform to raise the voice of everyone", Alexandra Berg added.

"One in three women in the world has been a victim of gender discrimination in her life. Regardless of country and race, women across the world face almost the same gender-based violence", he said. 

Tyus Oodstra, deputy ambassador of Netherlands, said the media can play an important role in preventing gender-based violence. Mass media can play an important role in raising awareness about gender inequality by influencing their readers, listeners and viewers. 

On the other hand, the mass media can again worsen the situation. So, media must stop gender insensitive language, victim blaming, 'gender stereotyping', he added.

