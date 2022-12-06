Women entrepreneurs can avail special opportunities in economic zones: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Tuesday) said that women entrepreneurs can avail special opportunities in the country's economic zones.

"If women entrepreneurs come forward, we will give them special opportunities. Separate plots will be provided for them," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (widely known as the "Japanese Economic Zone") at Araihazar in Narayanganj.

She joined virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working for the overall development of the nation through planned industrialisation while protecting arable land and the environment.

Noting that an excellent investment climate prevails in Bangladesh, she said, "I think Bangladesh is the most attractive destination for investment.

"We are offering the highest (investment) opportunities and facilities."

Photo: TBS

The prime minister said foreign entrepreneurs are also expressing interest to make investments in the country.

"In terms of geographic location, Bangladesh is perfectly positioned to be a bridge between the East and the West," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been strengthening connectivity with South Asia and Southeast Asia – the two most densely populated regions with a large market of 300 crore people.

Besides, the government has increased the purchasing power of people – a market of 17 crore people, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said the government is also offering special facilities for young entrepreneurs so that they can make investments in the economic zones.

She opened the commercial operation of the Japanese Economic Zone, being developed on 1,000 acres of land under the joint venture of Bangladesh and Japan.