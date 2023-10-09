Women empowerment can speed up economic development: Speakers

Bangladesh

Women empowerment can speed up economic development: Speakers

Speakers at a fair called upon women to come forward for engaging in business for their empowerment.     

They said business can be one of the best ways for empowering women in the country. 

Taking advantage of the available facilities, women can engage in business for self-sufficiency and improving their condition, the speakers said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a three-day Sharod Fair Season-12.

With the participation of women entrepreneurs, the fair began at Jamal Khan in the port city on Monday (9 October).

A total of 50 stalls on cosmetics and beauty- related items have been set up at the fair, aimed at empowering women through business.

Beauty related presentations and various offers will also be available at the fair, which will continue from 10am to 10pm daily.  
Rupa's Beauty Parlour, a local renowned beauty parlour, and Queen's Beauty Parlour, another prominent beauty parlour, jointly organised the fair at Royal Arcade Club.     

Lovely Ladies Group is the sponsor of the fair.  

Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor, a city unit leader of ruling Awami League, inaugurated the traditional fair.   

In his address, Babor said, "Women are contributing to the country's economy as well as the progress of civilisation for decades with their hard labour and talent. But they have to face many difficulties in their activities."      

Rubayed Yeasmin Rupa, owner of Rupa's Beauty Parlour, said the fair was arranged to motive women for becoming independent and self-dependent. 

