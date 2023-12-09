Women in Digital arranges cyber security sessions for women entrepreneurs

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
09 December, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 09:59 pm

Women in Digital has been actively involved in providing technology-related training to women, aiming to create a diverse and safe digital community

Women in Digital (WID) -an organisation dedicated to women entrepreneurs- has organised a special session on cyber security and cyber-related crimes on Saturday(9 December) in the capital.

Acknowledging the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the cyber world, Women in Digital hosted a groundbreaking workshop on Saturday at its Mohammadpur office.

Achia Nila, the founder of Women in Digital, emphasised the prevalence of cyber crimes and bullying, not only within their community but across the country. Nila stressed the importance of raising awareness to ensure everyone's safety and highlighted the need for cyber awareness initiatives, especially for women entrepreneurs.

In 2021, Women in Digital declared September as Women Cyber Security Awareness Month; it conducted various programs across the nation to train women in different aspects of cyber security. Throughout the year, they organised workshops and programs, extending their initiatives into 2022 and 2023.

The organisation focuses on enhancing women's economic empowerment through technology, having initiated various projects since 2013. Women in Digital has been actively involved in providing technology-related training to women, aiming to create a diverse and safe digital community.

Over the past three years, the organisation has assisted over a thousand women with diverse cyber support services, collaborating directly with the Bangladesh Police.

