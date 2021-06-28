Women in Bangladesh now live 3.3 years longer than men, study finds

Bangladesh

Women in Bangladesh now live 3.3 years longer than men, study finds

In 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, average life expectancy was 72.8 years.

RMG workers in a factory in the capital. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG workers in a factory in the capital. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The average life expectancy in the country for women is 74.5 years and for men it's 71.2 years.

In 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, average life expectancy was 72.8 years.

In 2019, it was 72.6 years, meaning it extended by 73 days in 2020.

The information was given in the report titled SVRS 2020 prepared by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The results were released today under a project titled Monitoring the Situation of Vital Statistics of Bangladesh.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the function held at the Statistics Building.

Speaking on the occasion, the planning minister said, "Before independence, I was scared when I heard about the seven crore population. It has now increased to 16.82 crores. But the hope is that food production has increased. Other sectors have also improved.

"Our average life expectancy is increasing rapidly. The average life expectancy in Japan is 80 years. We will catch up with them quickly," added the minister.

Project Director AKM Ashraful Haque presented the results of the survey.

BBS Director General Tajul Islam said data was taken every month from 212 samples across the country.

