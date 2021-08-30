Women are sparking the e-commerce boom in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
30 August, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 12:10 pm

Related News

Women are sparking the e-commerce boom in Bangladesh

BSS
30 August, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

When Samia Jahan decided to build her carrier as a woman-centric e-commerce entrepreneur it was absolutely a rugged journey for her.

Her inclination to study on computer and to become an entrepreneur faced a thaw after passing HSC examination.

Wrapped in darkness, Samiamanaged to get her admitted into the Computer Science and Technology Department at a private hospital in the city. Though she intended to study at a public university, but she didn't get chance.

Later she passed the course from the department in 2018and got a job in a private IT company.

Now she runs her e-commerce business as a woman computer entrepreneur after overcoming initial hurdles, setting an instance for others to get involved in computer-related e-business.

Presently, Samia earns a handsome amount with her monthly income ranging between Taka 70,000 and 80,000.

Battling in her job due to the prevailing COVID 19 pandemic, Samia embarked on a new idea of becoming a woman entrepreneur and accordingly she started scrolling through online after March, 2020. Her dream came true.

The growth of the e-commerce in Bangladesh has reduced the barriers to becoming an entrepreneur, particularly women entrepreneurs.

Samia is one of many women entrepreneurs in e-commerce as the number of women entrepreneurs has been increased in e-commerce during the Coronavirus situation.

Hundreds of women are selling products under different categories including home utility products through e-commerce platforms.

According to 'Women's and e-commerce Forum' of its about 11.21 lakh members, around four lakh women are entrepreneurs. Of the entrepreneurs, most women have made their debut during the COVID 19 situation. In fact, the women have become entrepreneurs during lockdown using internet at home. But the position of women at the top level in producing IT products and marketing is below one percentage though the journey of information technology has begun about three decades ago in the country.

As per the government statistic, 12 percent women are working in the information technology sector, most of them are working either at primary level or mid-level.

Sources said forty percent women are working in country's 'Business Process Outsource-BPO' industry. In the global BPO industry, Bangladesh captured about Taka 3,400 crore.

According to a research of Bangladesh Open Source Network (BDOSN) only one percent women students express their interest in programming profession after completing their institutional education.

The institutional education on computer has been started at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1986. Among the 20 students of the first batch, three were women.

Student of fourth batch of Computer Science and Technology of BUET Professor Mahbuba Naznin, who is now a teacher at the same university, said among the total students, 10 percent were women when she was a student. The number has been increased day by day, she added.

Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering Department of Dhaka University Professor Dr Latifa Jamal said presently about 25 percent women students are studying on information technology. But many women students are changing track at their professional life while many women are taking the challenge, she added.

Bangladesh Women in Technology general secretary Rezwana Khan said they are working to increase the participation of women in the technology sector. The organization has about 300 members and they are working on three sectors- entrepreneurship, profession and corporate, she added.

The ability to sell online has helped small businesses run by women get access to a new set of customers with minimal investment.

Top News

women empowerment / e commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

16h | Videos
The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy