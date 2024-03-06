Women are the key driving force of Bangladesh: Saber

Women are the key driving force of Bangladesh: Saber

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a workshop on Gender-Responsive Climate Financing in Bangladesh at a city hotel on Wednesday (6 March). Photo: Courtesy
Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a workshop on Gender-Responsive Climate Financing in Bangladesh at a city hotel on Wednesday (6 March). Photo: Courtesy

Development cannot be achieved leaving half of people leaving behind and women have been the main driving force of the development of Bangladesh, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (6 March).

"Research has shown women are 14 times more impacted than men. And we know that they are pillar of resilience," he said while speaking at a workshop on Gender-Responsive Climate Financing in Bangladesh at a city hotel.

The minister said present government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recognise the need for more targeted and effective measures to mainstream gender considerations into our climate budgeting processes.

"Women serve as vital pillars of resilience. While the total climate budget of our country surpasses that of many sectors, prioritising spending over mere budget allocation is paramount," Saber Hossain said.

He said gender equality is a fundamental prerequisite for building climate resilience and achieving sustainable development. 

"For this we should pool our expertise, share best practices, and devise innovative solutions that empower women, advance gender equality, and enhance our collective resilience to climate change," he added.

The minister further said the government has been steadfast in its commitment to climate action and environmental protection, recognising the profound impact of climate change on our people, economy, and ecosystems. 

"Our policies and strategies, such as the Mujib Climate Prosperity plan, National Adaptation Plan, and National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, reflect our determination to confront the climate crisis head-on," he said.

Secretary of the ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed, and Gitanjali Singh, UN Women Country Representative spoke among others. Dilruba Haider, Programme Specialist, DRR & Climate Change, UN Women, presented the keynote paper.

