Woman vice chairman candidate goes missing after campaigning in Brahmanbaria

A Woman vice chairman candidate of the upazila parishad polls in Brahmanbaria has reportedly gone missing while campaigning for votes.

According to 35-year-old Preeti Khandaker's husband, Masud Khandaker, "She went to Harashpur union in Bijoynagar upazila for election campaigning yesterday (28 May) but hasn't returned since."

"We waited till evening to get in touch with her. Later, we informed the assistant returning officer and officer-in-charge of the local police station. We also filed a general diary this morning."

Bijoynagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asadul Islam said efforts are underway to locate her and bring her back safely.

The Bijoynagar upazila parishad election is scheduled for 5 June.

Preeti has been contesting for the vice chairman post under the "lotus" symbol. Three other women candidates are also competing for the post.