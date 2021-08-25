Woman set on fire for rejecting marriage proposal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 02:20 pm

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

A 40-year-old man allegedly set fire to his paramour with kerosene for refusing his marriage proposal in Manikganj district.

The 25-year old victim sustained 40% burn injuries during the incident that took place at Dwimukh village in Manikganj' Ghior upazila on Monday night (23 August).

The seriously injured woman is currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital.

According to the victim's relatives and local UP member Miran Khan, the victim is a BA final year student of Manikganj Government Women's College. She used to tutor accused Sharif Mia's daughter who lived in the same village. Sharif tricked the victim into a relationship.

After the victim got married to South African expatriate Sohel Rana a year ago, Sharif started to harass her in different ways.

Reportedly on the night of the incident, Sharif coerced her to meet at the garden next to her house. At one stage when they got engaged in an altercation, Sharif poured kerosene on the body of the victim and set her on fire.

The accused then fled the scene when the victim started to scream and jumped into the water next to the garden.

Later, locals rescued her in critical condition and took her to hospital.

Ghior Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Riazuddin Ahmed Biplob said, "Evidence has been collected by inspecting the spot. The girl's mother has filed a case with the police station. Police have been sent to a hospital in Dhaka. Attempts are underway to arrest the accused."

Comments

