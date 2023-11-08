Woman RMG worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 02:23 pm

ID card of the deceased RMG worker Anjuara Khatun. Photo: Collected
ID card of the deceased RMG worker Anjuara Khatun. Photo: Collected

A woman readymade garment (RMG) worker died in a clash between the workers and police on Gazipur's Konabari during the workers' protest of the minimum wage hike on Wednesday (8 October).

The deceased, Anjuara Khatun, 30, was critically injured in the clash and died on her way to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Prothom Alo reported, quoting Konabari police Office-in-charge AKM Ashraf Uddin.

Anjuara worked as a Sewing Machine Operator at Konabari's Islam Garments.

RMG workers have been demonstrating at the Konabari and Jarun areas of Gazipur since 9am today. 

Police reportedly fired rubber bullets and tear gases to disperse the protestors. They said at least ten workers have been injured in the clash. 

Workers also reportedly vandalised vehicles and set tires on fire in the streets.

The incident took place just a day after the government set the minimum wage for RMG workers at Tk12,500.

RMG workers have been engaged in ongoing protests since 23 October, advocating for a minimum salary of at least Tk23,000. 

They claim that the government and factory owners have been unresponsive to their demands, resorting to arrests, harassment, and intimidation. 

2 Killed, over 40 hurt as RMG workers clash with police

According to the workers, the owners are disguising their inaction by pretending to consider salary increases.

On 30 October, at least two people were killed, and about 40 were injured in clashes between the police and garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Meanwhile, three garment factories have filed lawsuits against more than 1,500 unnamed individuals, mostly workers, for vandalising their factories and causing financial losses during the protests.

More to follow...

RMG Worker / dead / Gazipur

