Woman UP member accused of selling PM's gift house in Cox's Bazar

A woman Union Parishad member of Kacchapia Union in Cox's Bazar's Ramu Upazila has been accused of selling a house allocated under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Ashrayan Project in the name of her domestic worker.

Sabekur Nahar Sabu, a reserved woman member of wards 1, 2 and 3 of the union, however, denied the allegation.

"It is not permitted for other families to reside in a house allocated under one person's name. If such a situation arises, there is a protocol to revoke the allocation from the designated individual and assign it to another family in need," Cox's Bazar Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bibhishan Kanti Das told The Business Standard.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Ramu Upazila Sajjad Jahid Ratul said legal action will be taken against anyone engaged in irregularities regarding the matter.

On 9 August 2023, Sahab Mia, the son of Mohammad Ullah from Hazirpara in Kacchapia Union of Ramu Upazila, was allocated the 63rd Shapla house under the PM's Ashrayan Project.

After receiving information from various sources, it was found that a woman named Anwara Begum was living in that house.

Anwara Begum told TBS that she bought the house for Tk80,000 through the woman UP member Sabekur Nahar Sabu on 24 April 2023.

According to locals, Sahab Mia and his wife Tofura Begum work as domestic workers in the house of Sabekur Nahar Sabu.

Denying the accusation of selling the house, UP member Sabekur Nahar told TBS, "I am aware that Sahab Mia permitted the relative of his wife, Tofura Begum, to reside there. I did not accept any money from anyone and sold the house."

Later, Tofura Begum was found at the UP member's house.

When asked about the matter, Tofura said, "I have allowed my relative to live there. I have not sold any house. I have all the documents."

When asked about her connection with Anwara and the alleged purchase of the house, Tofura refused to comment.