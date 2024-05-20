Woman killed in wild elephant attack in Ctg's Lohagara

Representational image of an elephant out in the wild.

A 56-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram last night (19 May).

The incident occurred at 9pm in Hanif's Para, near the western side of the Putibila Poharchanda Ashrayan Project in Lohagara Upazila.

The deceased was identified as Hamida Akter, wife of late Nazir Hossain from the area.

Local Union Parishad member Abdul Mannan said the woman was going to a shop after Esha (night) prayers when she encountered the wild elephant on the road.

The elephant struck her with its trunk, causing severe injuries.

Local residents attempted to rescue her, but she died on the way to the hospital, the UP member said.

Lohagara Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Rashedul Alam, confirmed the incident noting that a police team visited the scene upon receiving the news of the attack.