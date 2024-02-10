Woman jailed for giving proxy exam for Chuadanga upazila female vice chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:43 pm

Related News

Woman jailed for giving proxy exam for Chuadanga upazila female vice chairman

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:43 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A mobile court in Chuadanga sentenced an honours student to one year of imprisonment for sitting in an examination at Bangladesh Open University as a proxy examinee for the Alamdanga Upazila Female Vice Chairman Kazi Marjahan Nitu.

The convict Salma Khatun is an honours 3rd year student of Alamdanga Government College, Sheikh Gani Miah, officer in-charge of Alamdanga Police Station, told The Business Standard.

"As her appearance did not match the photo on the admit card, the exam hall inspector questioned her identity. Then the student, Salma Khatun, admitted to taking the exam on behalf of the upazila female vice chairman," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She was handed down one year's imprisonment by the mobile court. The police later sent her to jail this evening.

Top News

Jailed / Proxy examinee / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

13h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

11h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

13h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

37m | Videos
Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

1h | Videos
Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

2h | Videos
Imran Khan’s Charisma

Imran Khan’s Charisma

3h | Videos