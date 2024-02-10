Woman jailed for giving proxy exam for Chuadanga upazila female vice chairman

A mobile court in Chuadanga sentenced an honours student to one year of imprisonment for sitting in an examination at Bangladesh Open University as a proxy examinee for the Alamdanga Upazila Female Vice Chairman Kazi Marjahan Nitu.

The convict Salma Khatun is an honours 3rd year student of Alamdanga Government College, Sheikh Gani Miah, officer in-charge of Alamdanga Police Station, told The Business Standard.

"As her appearance did not match the photo on the admit card, the exam hall inspector questioned her identity. Then the student, Salma Khatun, admitted to taking the exam on behalf of the upazila female vice chairman," he said.

She was handed down one year's imprisonment by the mobile court. The police later sent her to jail this evening.