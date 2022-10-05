Woman jailed for derogatory remarks about PM Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 08:14 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A woman named Sonia Aktar Smrity of Rajbari has been jailed for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A Rajbari court sentenced her to jail on Wednesday after rejecting a bail plea.

Smrity was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday from her residence in Beradanga under Rajbari municipality. She is the founder of the volunteer organisation Rajbari Blood Donors Club and a member of District Mahila Dal. 

Shamsul Arefin Chowdhury, science and technology affairs secretary of the ruling Awami League's Mijanpur union unit, filed a case against Smrity at Rajbari Sadar police station on 3 October.

According to the case statement, Smrity made false and derogatory comments to tarnish the image of the prime minister on a Facebook post on 31 August.

Samsul Arefin Chowdhury told TBS that he saw the Facebook post and felt that a case should be filed against her. 

However, he could not say under which section of the law he filed the case. 

First, he talked about the ICT Act, when informed that the ICT Act is no longer in force, Samsul said, "I don't understand the law very much. The OC of the police station and the lawyer decided the section of the law." 

"I don't have much use of understanding the law. I will file two more cases. And the OC has directed me to record the number of those who are calling me to say bad things. If necessary, I will take legal action against them as well." He added.

