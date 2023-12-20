Woman held with 8.2kg gold at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

20 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
The total worth of the seized gold is approximately Tk6.58 crore

20 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
A total of 69 gold bars, a chain and three pairs of gold bangles were recovered. Photo: BSS
Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate officials arrested a woman with 8.217 kilograms (kg) of gold at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

Detainee Rekha Parveen reached Dhaka from Dubai on a flight of Emirates Airlines.

"On a tip off, the officials conducted a drive inside the aircraft and arrested the woman. A total of 69 gold bars, a chain and three pairs of gold bangles were recovered from her possession at that time," Assistant Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Farhana Begum told BSS.

The total worth of the seized gold is approximately Tk6.58 crore, she said.

"She was handed over to the airport police after a case was filed against her in this regard," the official added.

