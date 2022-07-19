Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Jessore

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A woman in Jessore has welcomed quadruplets into the world after reportedly being barren for eight years since marriage, bringing overwhelming joy to her family.

Shampa Begum, the wife of Malaysian migrant Quddis Molla, had a cesarean delivery at Queen's Hospital in Jessore city on Monday (18 July).

"Shampa had a successful C-section. The mother and her four newborns, two sons and two daughters, are healthy," said Gynecologist Dr Pratibha Gharai.

"As four children were delivered simultaneously, one of them weighs less than normal and has been referred to a private hospital for observation and necessary care," the gynecologist informed.

"My husband is overjoyed by the new members of our family. We ask for everyone's prayers for their wellbeing," said the new mother, Shampa.

