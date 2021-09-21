Woman gives birth on bus in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 03:23 pm

Faresha Begum, 30, gave birth to a baby boy while she was on her way to Cox's Bazar in a Relax Paribahan bus on Monday night.

Reportedly, she was going to her father's house in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar from Narayanganj.

The pregnant woman developed labour pain while the bus was crossing Patia on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway.

As soon as the news reached the bus driver, he took the bus to Patia Upazila Health Complex.

With the help of nurses (midwives), Faresha gave birth to a baby boy on the bus as her condition was too critical to be taken to the hospital.

Faresha's husband Mohammad Abdullah. "We were going to my father-in-law's house. In the bus when my wife's labour pain started, I panicked a lot. But with the sincerity of the bus driver, passengers, and the nurses - Bibi Halima and Sharifa Jasmine - of Patia Upazila Health Complex, I became the father of a healthy child. My wife is also safe and sound. Doctors have arranged the delivery inside the bus with a lot of risks because, at that time, there was no time-opportunity to get Faresha off the bus."

Rajib Dey, a doctor from the emergency department at the Patia Upazila Health Complex, said, "We received calls about the pregnant woman. The midwives got on the bus and saw that the patient's condition was not good. It was not possible to bring her to the hospital in that condition. So the baby was delivered on the bus."

Later, the mother and the newborn were admitted to the hospital. They are both in good health.

