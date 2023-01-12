Woman gives birth at Agargaon metro station

A woman gave birth to a baby boy at the Agargaon Metro Rail Station in Dhaka on Thursday.

The mother, Sonia Rani Roy, was travelling to Agargaon from Uttara when she started to have labour pain.

Later, Sonia gave birth with the help of members of Scouts and Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) staffers at around 9am, Anwarul Haque, DMTCL additional project director (Line-5), told The Business Standard.

Contacted, Sukant Saha, Sonia's husband, said, "My wife had to undergo regular health check-ups due to her pregnancy.

"Today, we were on our way to the hospital when she started having contractions inside the metro train. She went into labour at the station."

Afterwards, Sonia was sent to a hospital in Dhanmondi, he said adding that the mother and the baby both are doing well.