Woman dies in police custody in Jashore; family alleges torture

A 38-year-old woman died in police custody in Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila on Sunday (2 June).

Afroza Begum's family claimed she was tortured and killed after being falsely implicated.

Her son Munna Molla, her husband Jalil Molla, and other relatives said ASI Silon Ali and ASI Shamsul Haque of Abhaynagar police station, along with a few other officers, went to their house around midnight on Saturday.

They claimed the police officers planted yaba tablets on her and detained her.

They also alleged that the police looted Tk1.80 lakh from them, which they got from selling their battery rickshaw. They also claimed that the police officials tortured Afroza to death for a bribe of Tk2 lakh.

The family demanded justice for her death.

"The police officers tied her hair to a fan and beat her. Around 1am, they took her to the police station. The next morning, we found her very ill at the station. After pleading with the police, she was taken to the Upazila Health Complex," said her son Munna.

The doctors prescribed some tests, but the police did not allow them to be conducted and took her back to the police station, Munna added.

Later, when she fell ill again, they prepared to take her to Jashore General Hospital, but she died on the way, Munna said.

She died around 11:30am on Sunday while being taken from Abhaynagar to Jashore General Hospital.

The police, however, claimed that the woman, who was detained with drugs, died due to a heart condition.

They said Afroza Begum was detained with 30 yaba pills and later, a case was filed against her at Abhaynagar Police Station.

Abhaynagar Circle's Additional Superintendent of Police Zahidul Islam said the police had provided her medical care and she was being sent to the city for better treatment.

Dr Abdus Samad, the resident medical officer at Jessore General Hospital, said Afroza was brought dead, and the cause of death could not be determined without an autopsy.