Woman dies after C-section at Ibn Sina Hospital, family alleges negligence

A 26-year-old woman named Poly Saha died after undergoing a C-section procedure at Ibn Sina Medical College Hospital in Dhaka's Kallyanpur.

Her family alleged that her death was caused by excessive bleeding and negligence on the part of the doctors.

Speaking to the Business Standard today (20 March), Poly's husband Asif Roy said, "Despite my wife's excessive bleeding following her C-section, she was moved to the ICU only at the last moment. My wife passed away due to the doctors' negligence."

He said Poly was admitted to Ibn Sina on Monday (18 March) afternoon for a C-section.

"The operation was performed at 2:15pm. Then she was taken to the post-operative room at 5:00pm. At that time, the doctors said that Poly was doing well," Asif added.

He mentioned that Poly was under the supervision of Dr Sharmeen Mahmud, a private practice doctor at Ibn Sina Hospital, throughout her pregnancy.

Asif said the C-section was performed because Poly's placenta was located posteriorly, which posed a risk for normal delivery.

"My wife was bleeding after C-section. She was complaining of chest pain when she was taken to the post-operative room. At 10:00pm, Poly informed the nurses that she was bleeding, but the doctors assured her that she was fine."

"At 4:00am, the doctor said Poly's blood pressure had dropped significantly and she needed to be taken to the ICU. Ten minutes after being shifted there, the doctor said that another operation would be needed to see why the bleeding was not stopping. Her uterus would need to be removed.

"After the second operation, she was shifted back to the ICU at 10:00am. The authorities declared Poly dead at 4:00pm on Tuesday (19 March)," Poly's husband said.

Accusing medical negligence, Asif stated, "Poly experienced excessive bleeding during both surgeries but the doctors failed to intervene. She also complained of chest pain and her blood pressure dropped, yet no action was taken to address these concerns."

When asked about the allegations of Poly's relatives, Muhammad Nure Alam Sabuj, senior AGM (admin in-charge) at Ibn Sina Medical College Hospital, told TBS that they talked to the patient's relatives and the doctors after learning about this incident.

"Primarily, we felt that there was no negligence in the treatment. However, the hospital has formed a four-member probe committee to investigate any potential shortcomings in the treatment. The committee will submit its report within 7 days," he added.

Asif, a pharmacist at a pharmaceutical company, welcomed a son with his late wife Poly.

While the family initially contemplated filing a police complaint, they opted not to. Instead, they intend to lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.