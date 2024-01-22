Woman runover by truck, dies at Demra

Bangladesh

UNB
22 January, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 02:29 pm

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
A pedestrian died when a truck hit her in the Staff Quarter area under Demra police station of Dhaka early today, said police.

The deceased Laboni Aktar, 24, was daughter of Md Babul Gazi of Bot Baliga area under Bakerganj upazila of Barishal.

Quoting a person who informed police about the accident, Demra police station's Sub-inspector Atikur Rahman said the truck knocked her down while she was crossing the road in front of the Staff Quarter, leaving her critically injured.

Being informed, police rushed her to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared her dead around 1:30 am, he said, adding that the body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

The trucker was detained in this connection, added the SI.

