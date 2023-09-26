Woman critically injured as boy drives car into rickshaw in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 12:26 am

Related News

Woman critically injured as boy drives car into rickshaw in Dhaka

The boy, who drove the vehicle, was sent to the juvenile correction centre, police say

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 12:26 am
Woman critically injured as boy drives car into rickshaw in Dhaka

A private car driven by a boy rammed a rickshaw in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on Saturday night and dragged one of its passengers around 50 feet backward before crashing onto the footpath, resulting in her critical injuries.

Injured Afroza Ahmed is currently receiving treatment at United Hospital, where her condition is critical, family members say.

Quoting the hospital's doctors, Khalid Hasan Saikat, the victim's brother-in-law, stated that she suffered severe injuries, including the displacement of two lower discs of her spinal cord, a fractured spinal cord, and internal haemorrhage. Her condition is critical and the medical board will determine the need for immediate surgery.

The young boy, responsible for driving the car, has been sent to a juvenile correction centre.

He was later identified as a 14-year-old student of Mohammadpur Preparatory High School. He is also associated with the ruling party-backed student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League and holds the position of joint secretary in Ward 31 of Mohammadpur Thana unit BCL, according to police.

Eyewitnesses said Imran Reza and Afroza Ahmed were returning home with their three-year-old daughter on a rickshaw in Mohammadpur on Sunday night. An over-speeding sedan suddenly veered onto the wrong side of the road from a nearby alley and crashed into the rickshaw, leaving its passengers injured.

Following the incident, the victim's family lodged a formal complaint with the Mohammadpur police station.

Sub-inspector Bashar of Mohammadpur Police Station confirmed that due to the boy's status as a minor, he was not detained but rather sent to a juvenile correction centre.

Ishrat Hassan, a Supreme Court lawyer, voiced concern over the incident, emphasising that a child should not be allowed behind the wheel until reaching an appropriate age or obtaining a driving licence.

She, also a human rights activist, called on law enforcement agencies to exercise greater caution in handling such cases.

 

Top News

road accident / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy