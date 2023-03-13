Woman calls 999 to surrender after killing husband

A woman from Rajapur upazila in Jhalakathi called the National Emergency Service 999 early Monday claiming that she had killed her husband.



Safia Khatun, 33, called the hotline-999 to surrender to the law after killing her husband autorickshaw driver Rabiul Awal Talukder.

Emergency service call operator Constable Ikramul, who received the early morning call, immediately reported the matter to Rajapur police station.

Upon receiving the news, a team of police went to the spot and arrested Safia, the mother of two.

Safia gave her husband, 39, sleeping pills first to make him unconscious and later stabbed him to death, confirmed Officer-in-charge of Rajapur police station Pulak Chandra Roy.

The killing was a result of a lasting family feud, according to primary interrogation. The killer used to suspect that her husband had remarried and could kill her at any moment.

A case has been filed in this regard, said the OC.