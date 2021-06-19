Woman arrested for ‘poisoning’ 3 family members to death in Dhaka

Police today arrested a woman on allegation of poisoning her parents and sister to death in Muradpur in the capital's Kadamtali.

The law enforcers recovered the bodies of three members of a family - parents and daughter- from a house on Saturday morning.

The deceased are – Masud Rana, 50, his wife Mausumi Islam, 40, and their daughter Jannatul, 20.

Confirming the matter, Wari Division DC Iftekharul Islam said, "Masud Rana lived with his wife, two daughters and a son-in-law in the house."

"Primarily, we learned that the detained daughter had poisoned her parents, husband and sister. The parents and sister died."

"The husband has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition," he added.