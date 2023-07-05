Woman, 8 year old son beaten to death in Cumilla

UNB
05 July, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 01:41 pm

Woman, 8 year old son beaten to death in Cumilla

A 27-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were allegedly beaten to death by her husband's nephew over a land dispute at Pachra Bepari Bari in Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Nipa Akter, wife of Anwar Hossain, a Bangladeshi working in Dubai, and Ali Ahsan Muzahid, their son.

Quoting Nipa's father Jalal Ahmed, Shubho Ranjan Chakma, officer-in-charge of Chauddagram Police Station, said Anwar and his brother Mir Hasan had been at loggerheads over a piece of land.

Nipa and her son Muzahid were sleeping in their house on Tuesday night. At the dead of night, Mainul Hasan Shubho, 22, son of Mir Hasan, beat them up with a log, leaving them injured, the OC quoted the deceased woman's father.

Hearing their screams, local people rushed in and took the injured mother and son to Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared Nipa dead around 2:30 am.

