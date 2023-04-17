Without power, New Super Market traders resume business in dark

Bangladesh

Jahir Rayhan
17 April, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 11:03 pm

Related News

Without power, New Super Market traders resume business in dark

Because of no electricity, there was little presence of buyers in the market 

Jahir Rayhan
17 April, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 11:03 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Traders of New Super Market, whose shops were spared from Saturday's devastating fire, resumed their businesses Monday, but with no electricity and low footfall.

Some shops on the ground floor of the market opened on the day while the removal of goods from the burnt shops was still going on. 

However, because of no electricity, there was little presence of buyers in the market. 

Mohammad Maruf Hossain, the convener of New Super Market Owners' Association, told The Business Standard, "We have appealed to the fire service for electricity connection."

He expects to get power back in the market soon, at least in the unburned shops. 

Maruf Hossain said they were preparing a list of affected traders who had shops under the Dhaka South City Corporation to get a grant. 

He said the loss from the fire has been estimated at Tk100 to Tk150 crore.

Helal Hossain, a trader on the third floor of the market, said the fire burned down about 90% of the goods worth Tk50 lakh in his store. 

"How will I repay my loans the salaries of nine employees?" he wondered. 

For another businessman, Abdul Wadud, the fire shattered his dream of buying a house in the village.

Wadud urged the government to help them rebuild their businesses, claiming that he had goods worth about Tk5 lakh in his shop. 

Meanwhile, to make the market risk-free, a long-term initiative will be taken together with all concerned, said Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas on Monday. 

The mayor was at a programme to hand over Tk2 crore cheque for Bangabazar fire victims.

"We have formed a standing committee that will thoroughly look into construction and structural risks, fire-fighting risks," he added. 

A fire at the capital's New Super Market shopping mall broke out at around 5:40am this Saturday. The market houses around 1,300 shops.

Twenty-eight firefighting units along with firefighting teams of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force brought the blaze under control after 3 hours of effort.

About 243 of the nearly 1,300 shops in the New Supermarket were gutted, according to the fire service.

The third floor of this market was the most damaged.

Top News

New Super Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

11h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

13h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

14h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

7h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

10h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

12h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

13h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan