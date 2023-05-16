Withdrawal of additional police escort won’t affect bilateral ties: Foreign secretary

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday said the withdrawal of "additional police escort" services from envoys of the four countries will not affect the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the concerned countries.

"I don't think so," he told reporters while responding to a question, noting that it is a protocol-related issue.

The envoys of the USA, UK, India and Saudi Arabia used to get the additional police protocol.

The foreign secretary said many substantive elements are involved in bilateral relations.

He also said the decision to withdraw additional police escort for the envoys of the four countries does not violate the Vienna Convention, as the government keeps the regular security measures for the foreign envoys and missions unchanged.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen

