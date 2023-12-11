Winter is here: Northern Bangladesh feeling the chill, moderate cold in other parts of country

Two bicycle riders fight to keep their winter clothes on properly as a gust of chilly morning air threatens to blow them away. Photograph: Mumit M/TBS file photo

While northern Bangladesh has already started feeling the chill with a significant mercury drop, winter in other parts of the country is being felt moderately.

The weather office forecasts the night will be colder for the next few days.

Meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Md Bazlur Rashid, said the temperature may drop further across the country for a few days.

People in Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts have been experiencing bitter cold as 15 degrees Celsius temperature is prevailing in the districts, causing suffering to the poor people, reports UNB.

In Lalmonirhat, a bitter winter breeze accompanied by dense fog has been disrupting people's normal lives, especially the lower-income group.

In Kurigram, people are experiencing bone-chilling cold as the weather office has recorded a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius in the district

In the last few weeks, the minimum temperature — 13 degrees Celsius — was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia on 3 December.

The next two days also recorded a temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. It is the lowest temperature record this season.

The weather forecast says that the temperature may drop further across the country on Monday.

According to the notification of the Meteorological Department, published on Sunday evening, the night temperature may drop slightly today. And fog will fall from midnight.

The night temperature may keep falling in the coming days, the Met office said in its five-day forecast.

Besides, moderate to heavy fog may form in northern areas and river basins of the country till Tuesday morning. Winter lovers of other parts of the country may experience light to moderate fog at the same time.