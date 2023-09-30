WINGS greets trailblazing women in English medium education

WINGS, a dedicated voluntary organisation championing the cause of women, hosted a reception to honor a select group of exceptionally dedicated and committed women who have emerged as trailblazers in the realm of English medium education in our country on Saturday.

WINGS paid heartfelt tribute to the remarkable contributions of the following distinguished women: Yasmeen Murshed of Scholastica, Ms. Lubna Choudhury of BIT, Ms. Zeenat Chowdhury of South Breeze, and Tazeen Ahmed of Sunnydale, reads a press release.

Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have been instrumental in realizing their vision of nurturing the young generation of our country into globally competitive citizens who simultaneously hold a deep reverence for their own culture and heritage, the release added.

It stated that these women stand as pioneers in establishing English medium schools, thereby facilitating access to world-class education, reads a press release.

The WINGS' initiative not only cultivates future leaders for our nation but also equips them to excel on the international stage.

WINGS plays a pivotal role in providing financial support and moral guidance to underprivileged young women. It actively promotes education, career development, and social progress for these marginalised members of society.

Tootli Rahman, President of WINGS, also addressed the gathering and urged everyone to step forward in aiding the needy and destitute in our society by providing them with education and opportunities. The event saw the presence of not only a substantial number of WINGS members but also a multitude of distinguished women leaders from various professional domains, further adding to the significance of the occasion.