Will try to minimise irregularities in govt offices: Adviser

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 01:15 pm

AF Hasan Arif. Photo: Collected
AF Hasan Arif. Photo: Collected

People were harassed due to various irregularities and mistakes in government offices, these will be minimised as much as possible, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry Adviser AF Hasan Arif.

He made the comment while talking to reporters after joining his office at the secretariat today (11 August).

He said, there are more than 1,000 cases against the Local Government, Rural Development And Cooperatives division in the High Court. What are the reasons behind the cases? The mistakes that are being made should be minimised as much as possible so that people do not have to come to court after being harassed."

Regarding the future challenges, he said, "We have to understand the nature of work first, we cannot yet say which activity will get priority."

The advisor said the government has been formed in a special situation. It is not a routine category government like the ones formed every five year.

When asked how long the term of this government can be, he said that it will depend on the situation.

Later he held a meeting with the officials of his office.

 

