Will take action if anyone blocks roads after SC status quo on quota: Police

Police will take action in accordance with the law if anyone causes public suffering as the relevant court has already given a verdict on the quota system, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Ops) Mahid Uddin said today (11 July).

Speaking at a press conference organised at the DMP Media Centre, Mahid Uddin said the police must have love and sympathy for those who are protesting.

"But at the same time we have to remember that we have to respect the existing laws of the country and the highest court of the country. Since the students are educated, I humbly request on behalf of DMP that they don't organise a programme for which people suffer."

He said the High Court has given a direction regarding the students' movement, while the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has also ordered a four-week status quo.

After yesterday's (10 July) hearing on two separate pleas, one from the government and the other from two Dhaka University students challenging the HC's judgment, the full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order of a month-long status quo on the High Court's judgment to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

An order of status quo is an interim order that directs the parties involved to maintain the existing state of affairs or the current position of a property or matter until further determination by the court.

The police will not allow any of the quota protesters to sit on the road for the next four weeks, adding the DMP did not expect students to have any chance to cause public suffering from today.

In response to the question of what action will be taken by the police if protesters don't follow instructions, the DMP official said it would be a crime according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Act and the existing laws of the country.

The AC said for the last 10 days people's vehicles and movement have been disrupted in various parts of Dhaka including Shahbagh and Science Lab. Efforts have been made by DMP to ensure that people can move safely.

As the police respect the rights of all, it strives to ensure the safety and mobility of the citizens of the city.

Mahid Uddin said, "The police have dealt with the movement with utmost professionalism and patience and we expect the students to respect that."

"The direction of the Supreme Court is in favour of the students. So there is no justification for the next programmme."