Will tackle all challenges to make next national polls a success: CEC 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 01:53 pm

Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) will tackle and overcome all the challenges to make the next national polls a success, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

He made the remarks during a discussion session with former CECs, election commissioners and secretaries in Dhaka on Sunday.

The programme, which started at around 11am, was chaired by CEC Awal.

Addressing the guests, he said, "You all are aware of the challenges, from both inside and outside forces, of holding elections. By facing them we will try to conduct better polls. 

"We will give our utmost best to make all the elections successful."

Former CECs Justice Mohammed Abdur Rouf, ATM Shamsul Huda and KM Nurul Huda, along with former election commissioner Shahnewaz, among others, took part in the dialogue. 

The incumbent EC, for the past few months, has been holding dialogues with representatives of different quarters, including political parties, election experts, political scientists, academics, and journalists in a bid to fix a roadmap for the next general elections.
 

