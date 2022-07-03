Will surround High Court with 10,000 people if political activists not released: Dr Zafrullah

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 10:43 pm

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury Photo: Collected
Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has demanded the release of all political activists, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia threatening to surround the High Court with 10,000 people.

"Our only demand today is to release Khaleda Zia on bail within two days, including all scholars and political activists. Otherwise, be ready; I will surround the High Court with 10,000 people," he stated at a discussion at National Press Club on Sunday (3 July) arranged by Ganomotamot Kendra.

The attendees discussed the long imprisonment of political activists and religious leaders.

Dr Zafrullah demanded the release of former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Mamunul Haque and other Islamic scholars and said, "His family has been allowed to visit once in the last 15 months. It is the work of a tyrant not to allow Mamunul Haque and other scholars to meet their families."

