Will strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh: Hungary

Bangladesh

UNB 
05 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 11:19 am

Related News

Will strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh: Hungary

UNB 
05 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 11:19 am
Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. Photo: Collected
Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. Photo: Collected

Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has expressed his optimism to further strengthen its cooperation with Bangladesh in the years to come.

"I am confident that we will be able to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation in the years to come," he said in a recent letter to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries is an important milestone, said the Hungarian minister.

"We can proudly declare that despite the geographical distance between our countries, during the past decades we built a strong friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect," Peter added.

The Hungarian minister said they are proud to see that Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize the independent state of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, following which they soon established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level on 26 March 1972, opening their embassy in Dhaka in the following year.

"It is my utmost pleasure to note that we have recently re-established our diplomatic representation in Bangladesh," he said.

Minister Peter noted the advanced level of their political, economic, and cultural relations during his official visit to Dhaka in September 2020.

He thanked his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Momen for his message and best wishes on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Minister Peter wished Dr Momen good health and continued success in discharging his duties.

Top News / World+Biz

Bangladesh / Hungary / Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Bilateral Relations / Diplomacy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

3h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

48m | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

5h | Panorama
People of earlier generations recall the beautiful place that once was Dhaka before it dwindled into becoming the sprawling urban slum it is today. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dhaka: Infuriating and yet throbbing in the soul

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

23h | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

1d | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

1d | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

5
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks