Will strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh: Hungary

Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has expressed his optimism to further strengthen its cooperation with Bangladesh in the years to come.

"I am confident that we will be able to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation in the years to come," he said in a recent letter to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries is an important milestone, said the Hungarian minister.

"We can proudly declare that despite the geographical distance between our countries, during the past decades we built a strong friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect," Peter added.

The Hungarian minister said they are proud to see that Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize the independent state of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, following which they soon established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level on 26 March 1972, opening their embassy in Dhaka in the following year.

"It is my utmost pleasure to note that we have recently re-established our diplomatic representation in Bangladesh," he said.

Minister Peter noted the advanced level of their political, economic, and cultural relations during his official visit to Dhaka in September 2020.

He thanked his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Momen for his message and best wishes on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Minister Peter wished Dr Momen good health and continued success in discharging his duties.