Will spread Bangla, Bangla literature further globally: Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
20 February, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:57 pm

Related News

Will spread Bangla, Bangla literature further globally: Hasina

“Our efforts will be to spread Bangla language, literature, culture more in international arena and I believe that we will be successful in that,” she said

UNB
20 February, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:57 pm
File Photo: PID
File Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday promised to spread further the great Bangla, its literature and the country's culture and heritage across the world as Bangladesh's rich diversity has its own strength.

"Our efforts will be to spread Bangla language, literature, culture more in the international arena and I believe that we will be successful in that," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while distributing the Ekushey Padak, the country's second-highest civilian award, among 24 eminent personalities in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

The programme was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium. The Prime Minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobahban.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq distributed the prestigious award among the recipients on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also said the government has been working relentlessly to change the fate of the grassroots level and deprived people. "More importantly, we want to attain economic emancipation."

She said Bangladesh is advancing and will continue its journey towards prosperity.

Briefly describing the struggle of the country's Independence from the Language Movement, Hasina said that the sacrifices of many people have made Bangladesh independence possible.

"Independence does not come through a sudden declaration of any person, that did not come, the Independence came through the journey of the struggle. And that struggle launched by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she added.

The PM went on saying, "The contribution of him (Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) is independent Bangladesh and this country emerged as a country of a Nation."

Recalling the efforts to erase the contributions of Bangabandhu after his assassination in 1975, Hasina said his contributions to the Language Movement and Liberation War had also most been erased. "But the reality is, no one could erase the truth and history."

Congratulating the awardees, the Prime Minister said the new generation will come forward to devote themselves to the welfare of the country and its people following in their footsteps.

State Minister for the Cultural Affairs Ministry KM Khalid presided over the programme while Secretary of the ministry Md Abul Monsur delivered a welcome address.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam conducted the award-giving ceremony and read out the citations of the recipients, organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / Bangla / Bangla Language

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Facebook becomes a thriving marketplace for threatened species of birds

3h | Panorama
Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

1d | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

15h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

18h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

18h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again