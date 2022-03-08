Will slap you and throw out of the district, Pabna woman MP threatens a woman officer

A woman parliamentarian in Pabna has allegedly threatened to slap the district's women affairs officer and throw her out of the area as an International Women's Day invitation reached her late.

Officer Kaniz Irin Jahan brought the allegation against Awami League MP Nadira Yasmin Jolly at Tuesday's IWD function at DC conference hall.

The incident, Kaniz said, took place on Monday (7 March) when the reserved seat MP used the abusive words over phone.

An audio clip of the phone conversation also went viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to the official, "MP Nadira was made the chief guest at the women's day programme. Due to some official work, the invitation card was sent her late. Around 11am on Monday, the MP called me over phone and asked me about the delay. At one stage of the conversation, she verbally abused me. She threatened to slap me and threatened to drive me out of the district."

A dejected Kaniz said the MP had no right to slap me. "Not even my parents ever slapped me," she said adding "I came here to perform my duties not to be slapped by someone. I am now sick and informed the matter to the higher authorities."

"Irin made a complaint verbally and the higher authorities concerned will take a further decision," said Additional Deputy Commissioner Mokhlesur Rahman.

Contacted, MP Nadira, said "The female officer did not feel to invite me at the programme and she humiliated and neglected the representative of the women community."

